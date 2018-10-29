Wike Compensates Traders Of Burnt Fruit Garden Market

Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike, last Saturday redeemed his pledge to compensate traders of the burnt Fruit Garden Market Port Harcourt, as he handed over bank drafts to them.

Also, the state government has flagged off the reconstruction of the burnt section of the Fruit Garden Market, following the foundation stone laying by the Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi.

Speaking before presenting the bank drafts to the affected traders, Governor Wike stated that traders with shops got N400,000, while traders who operated as attachment got N300, 000.

“Today, government will compensate you so that you can pick up your lives. We have the bank drafts because we don’t want you to be targeted by criminals. Go to the banks, open accounts and expand your businesses”, the Governor directed.

Wike also charged the contractors to ensure that the market is completed within the next three months. “We have paid 60 percent of the contract sum. So, this market must be completed in three months.

“We have the funds to complete the market in record time.

“We are building a bigger and more beautiful market. All the affected traders must have their shops back, before the remaining shops are allocated to others”, he said.

While noting that governance is about trust and keeping to promises, the Governor said the Mile One Market was burnt under the Amaechi administration, adding that the administration failed to rebuild the market, despite promising the traders.

He said during the campaign, he pledged to reconstruct the Mile One Market, pointing out that the market would be ready by December.

On his part, Governor Umahi, praised Governor Wike for his commitment to the rapid development of the state, noting that Governor Wike has proved to be a lover of his people through unending roll out of projects.

Governor Umahi said while others are thinking of the next election, Governor Wike is initiating newer projects for his people.

“Wike has continued to plan projects for his people. He is building up treasure for himself in heaven and touching the lives of his people.