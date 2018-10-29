Tony Anenih Dies At 85 …RSG, Atiku, PDP, Saraki, Others Extol His Virtues

Former Minister of Works and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih is dead. Mr Anenih, 85, died yesterday evening at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Reacting to his death, President Muhammadu Buhari extended his condolences to the Anenih family and attested to the fact that the deceased lived a life of service.

PresidentMuhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Anenih family on the death of its beloved patriarch and elder statesman, Chief Anthony Anenih. President Buhari has also commiserated with the government and people of Edo State and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the passing of their illustrious son and former Chairman, Board of Trustees.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja last night, said, “As a frontline figure in the annals of our country’s political history, the President attests that Chief Anenih lived a life of service, as State Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), chieftain of the PDP, and a former Minister of Works.

“President Buhari affirms that across the political spectrum of Nigeria, Chief Anenih was known for his strong views on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the nation.”

He prayed Almighty God to grant Chief Anenih’s soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn the octogenarian.

In his reactions, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the death of the party’s chieftain, Chief Tony Anenih.

Anenih, a former minister of Works, reportedly died after battling with an undisclosed illness.

Reacting to the passing, Atiku took to his Twitter handle, to express condolences to the friends and family of the late chieftain.

He tweeted, “The passing away of Chief Tony Anenih, one of the founding fathers and elder statesmen of @OfficialPDPNig is a sad news to me and everyone who had a close & personal relationship with him.

“I pray for strength and comfort for his family. May God grant his soul a peaceful repose.”

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, have expressed grief over the death of a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Tony Anenih.

Saraki, while reacting to Anenih’s death via his social media accounts, said the PDP chieftain would be dearly missed.

He wrote, “Chief Tony Anenih was a consummate leader statesman who played several defining roles throughout Nigeria’s democracy. He will be remembered for his great patriotism. And his insight into national issues. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Chief.”

Ekweremadu also expressed “deep grief” over the demise of Anenih, describing him as a pan-Nigerian and patriot who served the nation to the best of his ability.

On his Facebook page and Twitter handle, @iamekweremadu, he said, “Chief Anineh contributed so much to deepening our democracy and setting the nation on the path of progress at the end of many decades of military rule.

“He was a humble leader, fine public administrator, political kingmaker, a colossus, master strategist, and a political oracle who was very vast in political engineering.

“Iyasele was a courageous man, and a man of few words, who meant whatever he said and said only what he meant. He will be sorely missed.”

Rivers State Government has commisserated with the Government and people of Edo State as well as the entire Anenih family on the death of Elder Statesman Chief Tony Anenih at the age of 85.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications Emma Okah says Chief Tony Anenih contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Country, noting that the history of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be complete without mentioning his patriotic roles.

While describing his demise as a huge loss to the Nation, the Rivers State Government prayed the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, political associates as well as the Government and people of Edo state on this calamity” the statement added.

Reacting to the death of its former chairman, Board of Trustees, Chief Tony Anenih, the Peoples Democratic Party said the man they fondly called Mr. Fix It lived a fulfilled life, expressing regrets that his death had robbed the party and the nation of “an experienced man whose love for the country was beyond description.”

National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone, said that the nation would miss the late politician.

He said, “His death came to me as a rude shock. Though he was advanced in age, as human beings, we wanted him to be around us for a longer period.

“This is because we loved him. He was a nationalist who wanted the best for the country. We would miss him. We pray to God almighty to grant him eternal peace.”

Secondus said that the PDP would immortalise him.

Born on August 4, 1933 in Uzenema-Arue in Uromi, Anenih joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1951 in Benin City.

He attended the Police College in Ikeja, and was selected for further training in the Bramshill Police College, Basingstoke, England, in 1966; and the International Police Academy, Washington DC in 1970.

He served as a Police orderly to the first Governor General of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He worked as an instructor in various Police colleges, and in 1975 was assigned to the Administrative Staff College, Lagos. He retired from the Police as a Commissioner, after which he joined politics.

He was State Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria between 1981 and 1983.

He was National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party from 1992 and 1993, and was also a member of the Constitutional Conference in 1994.

Anenih was a member of the then unregistered Peoples Democratic Movement founded by the late former Chief of General Staff, late General Musa Yar’Adua.

He later later joined the People’s Democratic Party, and was a minister under the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Anenih, who was better known as “Mr. Fix it “ because of his closeness to the corridors of power and his political dexterity, was later made the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP.

In his reaction, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday described the death of elderstatesman and a former chairman Board of Trustees(BoT) Chief Tony as shocking g even as he acknowledged that he lived a fulfilled life.

Chief Anenih was also a former Minister of Works and former National Chairman of the defunct Social Democratic Party reportedly died at Cidacrest Hospital in Abuja.

Obaseki through his Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osage, said the people of the State are consoled by the fact the Chief Anenih lived a long and fruitful life.

“While we agree that he lived a fulfilled life, we are pained that his wealth of experience and advise which are needed as we move towards 2019 will be missed.

He was a father to all in the state. Governor Obaseki said the state would mourn his demise and missed his fatherly role in bringing people together.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ovia Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, said Chief Anenih contribution to the country’s political development cannot be forgotten easily.

Idahosa said Chief Anenih played fatherly role to all politicians in the state.

Former President of the National Association of Nigeria Students, Comrade Jude Imagwe, said his heart is heavy with the passing of Chief Anenih. “The wind is blowing and the root of an iroko has shaken.

The lion has gone into sleep and the leopard is heading into the savannah. The san in his hour has poured out. My. heart is heavy but God is God.”

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) Edo south senatorial district, Dr Ese Owe described him as “A devoted husband, kind father, a devout catholic, and a fine gentleman, his loss is indeed painful. A humanitarian per excellence, a peace maker and bridge builder.

He will be sorely missed, but I am consoled by the fact that he lived a long and fruitful life. May he rest peacefully in the bossom of our Lord and may perpetual light shine upon his soul” All was quiet at his house on Delta Crescent in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Benin as the massive gate was under lock and key.

At his resident in Delta Crescent in GRA Benin City The two security guards said that they were not aware of the death of the Iyasele of Esanland, adding that the younger son who drove in shortly before The Nigerian Tribune visited at about 6 pm was inside and not disposed to talking to the press.

The situation was also the same at the residence of his wife, Iyom Josephine Anenih on Liberty Avenue, GRA as the gate was under lock and key. In a telephone interview, Mrs. Anenih, a former Minister of Women Affairs said that she would only speak after the family issue a statement.

Another of his son, Mr. Usolo Anenih confirmed the demise of the former Minister of Works in a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness, adding that the eldest son, Mr. Tony Anenih, jnr flew to Abuja from his base in Lagos and would issue a statement after a family meeting.

Speaking in the same vein, the Edo state Chaired of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih said that the party will only come out with a statement after the family officially broke the news of the death of the politician.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with the family members, the government and the people of Edo State on the death of former Minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih (CFR), who died yesterday at 85 years. Governor Okowa also conveyed his condolences to the family of the late Iyasele of Esanland, describing him as a committed patriot who served our nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba on Sunday, the Governor said he was saddened by the demise of the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Mr Charles Aniagwu,

The statement read: “I am deeply saddened by the death of elder statesman and former Chairman Board of Trustees of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih (CFR), who passed on at the age of 85 years”.

“He was a committed patriot, an astute politician and a former Minister of Works who worked to better the lots of his people and Nigerians in general, adding “through his purposeful leadership and development strides, the late Anenih influenced the dualisation of the Benin Asaba road, Benin Warri Road and the Benin bypass road which brought about unprecedented development to the Niger Delta region”.

Governor Okowa remarked that as a democrat, the late Anenih etched his name in the annals of Nigeria’s democratic advancement by working courageously for the emergence and consolidation of the Fourth Republic in 1999 when he joined forces with other leaders to form the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Before venturing into politics, Chief Anenih retired from the Nigeria Police Force as a Commissioner of Police and bestrode Nigeria’s political landscape like a collossus where he mentored several succesfull politicians across the country.

“His good works as a dedicated family man, selfless politician and great philanthropist as well as his ability to consistently, at every turn, resolve knotty political puzzles would later earn him the sobriquet – “Mr. Fix It” which would continue to live after him”. “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I convey our deepest sympathy to the Anenih family, the people of Uromi and Esan Land, Edo State, and the rest of the country. “May his soul find eternal repose in the bosom of the Almighty God.” the Governor wrote.

Also, former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori has described the death of former Works Minister, Chief Tony Anenih as the end of a remarkable era in Nigerian politics.

Ibori added that Anenih’s life should be studied like a book by anyone desirous of going far not just in politics, but in life generally, because “he pulled himself up by his bootstraps and remained almost unequalled as a political leader and pathfinder since the 1970s till his retirement after the last general elections.”

The statement continued: “Anenih was a self-made man who did not have the benefit of attending a secondary school but studied at home for his West African School Certificate while he was already in the Police Force.“With that certificate in his pockets, the sky was his limit as he attended the Police College in Ikeja.

, and merited to be selected for further training in the Bramshill Police College, Basingstoke, England in 1966 and the International Police Academy, Washington DC in 1970. “Perhaps as a sign of what was to come, he served as a Police Orderly to the first Governor-General of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He retired as a Commissioner of Police in 1975.” Ibori noted that Anenih first served notice that he was a master political tactician as State Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria ,NPN, from 1981 to 1983, when he spearheaded the late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia’s election as civilian Governor of Bendel State.

When democracy returned, he was National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1992 and 1993, and masterminded the election of Chief M. K. O. Abiola as President.

Yet, it was in the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, that he earned the sobriquet “Mr. Fix It”. He prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Following the death of former Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and erstwhile Minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih, family, friends and political associates flocked his Abuja residence located at Sunrise Hills, Asokoro, Abuja opposite the Mogadishu Barracks to commiserate with his family few minutes after his death became public knowledge.

The Iyasele of Esanland, fondly referred to as “Mr. Fix it,” owing largely to his dexterity in fetching his party electoral victories died of an undisclosed ailment at the Cedar Crest Hospital, Abuja on Sunday, Vanguard gathered. Anenih Anenih, a former Police officer, was born on August 4, 1933 in Uzenema-Arue in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo state.

He attended the police college in Ikeja, and was selected for further training in the Bramshill Police College, Basingstoke, England in 1966 and the International Police Academy, Washington DC in 1970.

He served as a police orderly to the first Governor General of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (also of blessed memory). He worked as an instructor in various police colleges, and in 1975 was assigned to the Administrative Staff College (ASCON), Lagos and retired as Police Commissioner.

He was State Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) between 1981 and 1983, and played a huge role in the election of Samuel Ogbemudia as governor of Bendel state (now defunct). However, the governorship was cut short by the military takeover of December 1983.

He was National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, (1992-1993) whose Presidential candidate, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, M.K.O Abiola was elected, only for same to be annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

Anenih was a member of the Constitutional Conference in 1994 as well as a member of the Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, until April 2002, when he joined the PDP.

He was said to have played a pivotal role in the emergence of Olusegun Obasanjo as the presidential candidate of the PDP In 1999 and national coordinator of his campaign organization in 1999 and 2003. Chief Anenih announced his disengagement from active politics in November 2016 during the presentation of his autobiography,