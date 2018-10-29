RSUBEB Solicits Private Schools’ Cooperation On Personnel Audit

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) has accused operators of private schools of hindering its efforts in collating data of pupils in their schools.

Executive Chairman of RSUBEB, Dr Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah, made the call accusation while speaking to newsmen shortly after he monitored the on-going National Personnel Audit Mop Up exercise in some public and private schools in the state.

Akah said the exercise was meant to ascertain credible data gathering of personnel status and infrastructure, as well as children population and the qualification of teachers in schools as directed by the federal government

He said, “That the leadership of private proprietors of schools as an association in Rivers State had so much to do in changing the psyche of their membership in ensuring that they cooperate with government to develop the right data for planning in the area of education that will benefit both their personnel and Nigerian children who are accessing basic education through their school system.”

Akah further explained that the Audit Mop Up exercise would help government know the number of out of school children rather than relying on the statistics of the World Bank and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

”The purpose is for credible data to be developed to enhance planning of government especially as it regards the proper funding of education.

Dennis Naku