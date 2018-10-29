Old Girls Set To Mark School’s 60th Anniversary

The Old Girls Association of Government Girls Secondary School, Harbour Road, Port Harcourt now Methodist Girls High School has announced activities to celebrate the school’s 60th anniversary.

Vice Chairman, Diamond Jubilee Anniversary Planning Committee, Dr (Mrs) Onyii Ukegbu said this during a courtesy call on the General Manager of the Rives State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake, in his office in Port Harcourt.

Dr (Mrs) Ukegbu said that the event would start on the 22nd of November, 2018 with a novelty football match between the Association and its Holy Rosary counterpart at the Sharks stadium, to be followed by a reunion/mock assembly of old girls the next at the school premises.

Also, a variety might/anniversary dinner she said, would take place at the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt where old girls who had distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour would be honoured with awards.

According to her, the celebration would be rounded off with a thanksgiving service at Methodist Church, Harbour Road, Port Harcourt.

She said that the school which had now been handed over to the Methodist Church had produced distinguished personalities both at home and abroad.

According to her, the event is to send a message to all old students of secondary schools to wake up and assist their alma mater to cope with today’s challenges of imparting quality education.

She solicited for the coverage of the four-day programme.

Responding, the General Manger of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake, described the event as home coming of all former students of the school.

Mr Ake also thanked them for coming up with the anniversary, stressing, that it will serve as a wakeup call to all former students of schools to devise ways of helping their alma mater.

He assured the support and assistance of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation to partner with the association to enhance adequate publicity of the programme.