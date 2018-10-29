NDSF Moves AGM, Deaf Sports Development Seminar To December

The Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF) has postponed its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Deaf Sports Development Seminar to December.

Tidesports source reports that the seminar was earlier scheduled to hold in Abuja from Wednesday to Thursday alongside the federation’s 9th Congress.

The NDSF Secretary-General, Lukman Agbabiaka, said the seminar would now hold in December on the sidelines of the 19th National Sports Festival holding in Abuja.

“We have decided to move the AGM and the seminar forward so that it will now hold during the National Sports Festival.

“We think this will be the best time for everyone to be present. We will pick a date while the festival is on.

“Our athletes, coaches and stakeholders will attend the festival, and we thought that it will be the best time for everyone to participate in the event.

“We want to discuss how we can develop our sports in the country and how to organise grassroots competitions in our various sports.

“We want to encourage female participation in our sports for future championships, because we want to have female deaf national football team,” he said.

Agbabiaka also lamented the fact that lack of funds had been a major problem for the federation, even though he expressed the hope that 2019 would be better.

“We did not organise any event in 2018. Neither did we participate in any international event this year because of lack of funds.

“But we hope that next year will be better for us,” he said.

Tidesports source reports that the 19th National Sports Festival will hold in Abuja from Dec. 6 to Dec. 16.