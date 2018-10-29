Navy Intercepts Five Illegal Oil Barges

No fewer than five barges, laden with more than 128 million liters of crude oil have been intercepted by the Nigerian Navy in Rivers State.

The Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral David Adeniro, gave the hint, weekend, in Port Harcourt.

Rear Admiral Adeniro stated that the barges were intercepted along the waterways of the Onne axis of Rivers State.

He noted that, “four out of the five barges are laden with products suspected to be from illegal refineries, while one is empty. A barge of the size can take about 3.2 million litres of AGO”.

He also disclosed that two persons were arrested along with the illegal oil barges, explaining that investigations were ongoing.

According to him, “Right now, two persons were arrested and investigation are still ongoing. After the investigations on the barges and the persons, they will be handed over to relevant agencies for possible prosecution”.

The Tide recalls that the Nigerian Army had on October 2, 2018 intercepted and arrested 11 trucks carrying petroleum and had since been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tonye Nria-Dappa