Medical Doctor, Cleric Raise Alarm Over Cancer Prevalence

A medical doctor, Dr Tunde Badmus, yesterday raised an alarm on cancer prevalence in Nigeria, saying there was the need to take early measures to reduce the scourge of the disease.

Badmus, while giving a health talk during Sunday service at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Cement Zonal Headquarters, Lagos, said that three most common cancers ravaging the world were breast, cervical and prostate.

He said that breast cancer was more common among women and most prevalent in Africa, adding that Nigeria is the worst hit.

“More people are dying of the ailment, so there is need to be more careful and spread the awareness,’’ he said.

On some of the symptoms of cancer, he said: “ They include anemia, weakness and loss of appetite.

“Cancer can also present other conditions and hence, the need for more medical examinations to expose and treat it, if present; so, early diagnosis is important.

“There is need to emphasise what we need to know to prevent cancer.

“If your child starts menstruation at the age of 12 and below, it is a predisposing factor,” he said. Badmus urged women to have regular breast examinations and as men are also at risk of the disease, men with protruding breast should have breast checks too.

He said that other likely causes of breast cancer include use of contraceptives and exposure to multiple radiation. On cancer of the cervix, the medical doctor described it “as a ravenous wolf’’ and urged women to have annual Pap smears which should later be spread between years.

He advised women to go for vaccination against it, adding that painful sexual intercourse resulting in bleeding should be reported for early examinations.

“Every girl child who has not had sex should have the vaccine from the age of 11 and 12, though some recommend that it should be taken from the age of 9,’’ he said.

On prostate cancer, Badmus said: “Any man of African descent above the age of 40 should have prostate cancer check’’.

He urged Christians to observe rules of hygiene, work on medical advices and combine it with prayers to stay healthy.