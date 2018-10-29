Kaduna Crisis: CAN Reacts To Fresh Killings …As Oyedepo Warns Against Another War

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on both the Federal and the Kaduna State Governments to rise up to the challenge of checkmating killings in the state with a view to bringing masterminds to book.

Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, media aide to CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, in a statement yesterday, expressed shock, disappointment and sadness at recent killings in Kaduna and the killing of a paramount ruler, the Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima.

CAN commiserated with the government and the people and prayed God to comfort all the bereaved and heal those who are recuperating in hospitals and homes.

The body however condemned similar killings going on in Adamawa, Benue and Plateau states.

“This is a sad commentary on the part of the government. Has Nigeria become a lawless state? Are those hoodlums better equipped and more organised by our security agencies? Are the security opetatives compromised? This is reprehensible.

“We ask the political class to stop politicising the orgy of killings and for both state and Federal Governments to stop rationalising the mass killings of innocent Nigerians and sanction those responsible for this horrifying bloodshed.

“While commending the state government for reviewing the curfew Sunday afternoon for people to access food and other items, we once again reiterate our calling for the following:

A total overhauling of our security agencies with a view to replacing all the security chiefs;

Implementation of all the White papers on ethno-religious uprisings in the recent past;

Immediate trials of those apprehended for the killings in Southern Kaduna two years ago;

Prosecution of those responsible for the unending killings in the Northcentral zone;

Governments should stop handling the killers in our midst with kids gloves;

Payment of adequate compensations to all the bereaved and victims of the ethno-religious conflicts in the last five years;

“Government should recover all the lands and villages illegally occupied by the hoodlums and criminals in the North Central

“As we approach another general election, all hands must be on deck to restore peace and sanity to all the trouble spots in the country. Enough is enough!”

Meanwhile, the founder and President of the Living Faith Church worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has again warned Nigerians and politicians over the unending killings of innocent citizens.

Oyedepo gave this warning in a satellite telecast of the church’s prayer session for the nation monitored by newsmen, yesterday in Abuja.

The Bishop, who called on politicians to repent, said if they do not repent after this warning, they would suffer disgrace

He said, “Politicians be warned, whether in power or not in power. There is no day Nigeria will become an Islamic nation and this nation will remain one nation.

“Allow the Christians to go to church, allow the Muslims go to their mosque and let the traditional worshippers do their thing.

“God is giving Nigeria peace by all means, the peace of those promoting this wickedness, God is taking away, if they refuse to repent. Their supplies shall dry up because Nigeria shall not see war.

“When a caretaker starts behaving like a landlord he will be removed. God is the permanent landlord of the earth.

“The God of heaven has given you authority and power. He has given you might and glory. Pride makes us think that we do not need God. Pride separates us from God. Nebuchadnezzar did not give credit to God, and God had enough.

“God had warned Nebuchadnezzar and had been very patient with him. But finally, the prophecy came true. All of the things that he was so proud of were taken away.

“Nebuchadnezzar had to eat grass just like the goats and cows! He was used to living in a grand palace, but now he had no shelter over his head; for seven years, the great King Nebuchadnezzar lived out there in the wilderness like an animal.

“He lost his mind; he became crazy without God, he was helpless because he refused to listen to the warning from the Lord,

“Politicians are not extraordinary people, they only have grace, if they don’t harken to this warning of the Lord they will suffer disgrace.

“Too many arrogant foes, who pose to own this nation, be warned because the day of God’s judgement is here.

“ God enthrones kings and removes kings,” he added.

Oyedepo cursed the killers of the First Class Chief in Kaduna State, the Agom Adara, His Royal Highness Maiwada Galadima, who was kidnapped and later found dead.

He described those behind the cruel act as enemies of humanity and the Almighty God.

“All those involved in the killing of Galadima and his aides! Their generation will be forgotten. Everyone of the perpetrators they will end up in shame.

“Everyone that won’t let the Church rest. Everyone that won’t let the nation rest. Their rest is taken from them. (1 Chronicles 20:12,23-24). In the name of Jesus, this gangup against the nation will fail.

“I have said it before, if you are not angry with the wicked, you are wicked.

God is angry with the wicked everyday,” he added.