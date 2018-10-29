Group Wants Nigerians To Vote Out Buhari

More Nigerians have continued to call for the removal of President Mohammadu Buhari from office during 2019 general elections.

The latest came from the state Coordinator of “Buhari Must Go Campaign”, Hon Charles Kalagbor, who stated that the best thing to happen to the country would be concerted efforts by Nigerians in ensuring that President Buhari did not return to office in 2019.

Kalgbor maintained that President Buhari-led Federal Government had failed Nigerians, following the untold hardship teeming Nigerians are passing through as a result of his bad leadership style.

He decried the inability of President Buhari to redeem his electioneering promises and eautioned that Nigeria was bound to face another serious doom if Buhari was allowed to return to office come 2019.

He advocated for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidential candidature under the plat form of PDP, adding that Atiku’s administration would guarantee job creation, unity advancement and adequate security at all levels in the country.

“Infact, it is high time every patriotic Nigerian saw reason to support the PDP”, stating that the party aside from being the “highest democratic party” in the country is vibrant and capable to restructure the country.

However, it is also important to ask Mr President to come out to name one project he has started and completed since his assumption of office, one southerner he has appointed to head a national agency, one terrorist or government official in APC fingered, arrested, tried and convicted for any corruption, one initiative that has been put in place to tackle the issue of highest number of students sent out of school as well as the date, for the commencement of Ogoni Clean Up Exercise.

Meanwhile, Hon. Kalabor who is also councillor representing PHALGA Ward 8 has urged the people of the state to remain steadfast in supporting Governor Wike’s quest to return to the Brick House come 2019.

“There is no gain saying the fact that Governor Wike has been tested, trusted and proven to be the best performing Governor Rivers State has ever produced in recent times and I have vowed to stand solidly behind him in the face of any threat from any quarter.

“Besides, let me also advise the opposition to desist from cheap petition writing and blackmail against governor Wike whose success story ahead of 2019 has been sealed but waiting to be delivered”.