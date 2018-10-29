Flooding: Nkpolu Residents Task RSG On Drainage Construction

Residents of Nkpolu Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state have called on the state government to provide a proper drainage system to evacuate rain water in the area.

Most of the Residents who spoke to The Tide in the area said the lost most of their properties to the flood, adding that the trend had posed hardship to them. “We find it difficult to feed our families, since our means of livelihood have been destroyed by the flood”, they said.

A commercial driver, Mr Okon said the flood water damaged his vehicle, and made him to spend more on maintenance, thereby incurring loss instead of profits.

A trader, Mrs Ngozi, however said, customers could no longer access her goods because of the flood.

Meanwhile, The Tide gathered that many tenants have left their rented apartments forcing some landlords to reduce the rents.

Some landlords told The Tide that their buildings were threatened by the flood.

Echedike Chioma