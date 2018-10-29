Flooding: Monarch Alerts On Impending Food Crisis …As Ex-Commissioner Laments Destruction Of Farm Estate

The Eze Igbu Akoh of Akoh Kingdom in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi says Akoh Kingdom and the rest of Ekpeye may experience serious food crisis following the devastation of farmlands by flood in the area.

The monarch who said this in an interview with The Tide at his palace in Ihugbogo community said that several farmlands and fish ponds have been washed off by the flood.

Eze Ikegbidi said the situation has led to premature harvesting, stressing that at the moment, most farmers have exhausted what they harvested as a result of the flood.

The monarch named affected communities as Ihugbogo, Abarikpo, Ogbo Odiemerenyi and Odiereke. Others according to him, are Ubeta, Okpo Ula-Ehuda and Olokuma.

Eze Ikegbidi stressed the need for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to send relief materials to the farmers while government should come up with programmes to rehabilitate the affected communities.

He however said that any programme meant to rehabilitate farmers should be done through the traditional rulers.

Meanwhile, former Commissioner in the old Rivers State, Hon. Andrew Egbelu has said that he lost over fifty million naira to the flood disaster.

Hon. Egbelu who hails from Ubeta in the Ahoada West Local Government Area said he lost over 200 hectares to palm estate with cassava and water melon to the flood.

“I have lost over 200 hectares of palm estate interplanted with cassava and watermelon to the flooding.

“I have solicited for help through the media but noting seems to be coming.

The former commissioner who said the situation had brought hardship to him and those working with him urged for assistance from the government.