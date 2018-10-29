Enugu Wins PH Amateur Open Golf Tourney

The 2018 edition of the Port Harcourt Amateur Open Golf Championship has come and gone with God’s Mark of Enugu State sports club emerging as the over-all winner of the two- day event.

God’s Mark who outswuing other golfers at the Port Harcourt Club Golf Course with a gross score of 151 carted home the top prize at the expense of Jay Ojeabu who finished runner up with a gross score of 156.

In category two, Kelvin Jombo of Python Golf Club emerged tops with the net score of 162 to smile home with a Royal Fridge and trophy while Joseph Moses grabbed the second position.

Speaking with sports journalists moments after the presentation of prizes, the chairman of the tournament organising committee, Barr. Sotonye Etomi, eulogised the winners in all the categories of the tournament, for their impressive performance, and that the scores recorded at the tournament were an indication that the game of golf was developing rapidly in Nigeria.

Etomi also poured encomiums on the various sponsors for their benevolence which made it possible to organise a hitch-free and successful tournament, adding that their gesture was worthwhile, and appealed to them not to relent their efforts in promoting the game of golf in Rivers State and beyond.

A total of 250 golfers across the federation took part in the tournament.

Collins Barasimeye