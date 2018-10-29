Community Protests Over Marginalisation, Neglect

The people of Edeoha community in Ukpata Kingdom in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State last Thursday took to the street to condemn what they described as several years of marginalisation and neglect by various political parties and government at all levels since the inception of democratic rule in the country.

The people, who carried placards during a peaceful protest march with inscriptions like “Our Mumu Don Do,” “Give Us Development” alleged in a position paper that the community has nothing to show since the advent of democracy in the country.

A youth leader in the community, Mr Progress Joseph, who made the position of the community known noted that the era when the people were used and dumped was gone, saying, “it has become very glaring that despite the commitment of our people to various political parties to ensure the survival of democracy, there is little or no sincerity of purpose to develop the people and the community”.

While reiterating that Edeoha community is the largest community in Ekpeye land, Mr Joseph said the people were no longer interested in working for any political party, decrying a situation where indigenes of the community were not allegedly considered for political appointments and award of contracts.

According to him, political parties often conspire against any person from the community who indicates interest for elective positions inspite of the fact that the community has a total of 14 polling units and about 15,000 registered voters.

While speaking to newsmen, a chief in the community, Chief Chieta Nelson Owoh urged government at all levels to carry along the people of the community in the scheme of things.

Similarly, the women leader of the community, Mrs. Patience Nwanodi expressed sadness over what she described as marginalisation of the people of the community, and appealed to political parties and the state government to consider the people for political appointments.