Buhari, Osinbajo Speaking In Discordant Tunes On Restructuring–Atiku

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has been accused of trying to revise history over the role Atiku Abubakar played in the actualising of restructuring.

The Atiku Campaign Organisation, reacting to Osinbajo’s statement in Ibadan where he said Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate opposed restructuring of the country when he was Vice-President said “Given that restructuring has become the major issue in the 2019 elections and given that Prof Osinbajo and his boss have been speaking in discordant tunes on restructuring, we can understand their desperation to revise history, however, it is impossible to revise documented history.

“Professor Osinbajo needs to be reminded that there are well documented accounts in the Nigerian media chronicling Atiku Abubakar’s support and struggle for restructuring.

“To set the records straight, we recommend to Professor Osinbajo the article ‘Nigeria: 6-1 Onshore-Offshore Jurisdiction Verdict’ written by Jide Ajani, then the Political Editor of Vanguard Newspapers and published on July 13, 2001.

“In that piece, which is still available online, Vanguard Newspapers chronicled the successful efforts of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, to restructure the revenue allocation formula to allow littoral states of the federation benefit from off shore oil proceeds. Ironically, it was precisely Mr. Osinbajo’s boss, Muhammadu Buhari, who as military dictator, cheated these states of their just due by military fiat”.