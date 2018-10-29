Bishop Warns Politicians Over 2019 Polls …Says There’Il Be Surprises

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kwara State, Rt Rev Philip Adeyemo has warned politicians that there would be surprises and disappointments during the 2019 general elections.

The bishop made the prediction at the third session of the Third Synod of the diocese held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Omu-Aran, noting that no political party was qualified yet to fight corruption in the country.

He lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with claims of ‘anti-corruption war’ was worse than its predecessor in office, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeyemo said, “The ruling party came to power on the platform of the promise to fight corruption. By my own assessment, the ruling party is even worse than the other party before them who we crucified.

“Nigerians should not be carried away by campaign promises of politicians but look for and vote for those with integrity and who are ready to serve the nation in 2019.

“Our politicians in Nigeria are greedy, selfish and not interested in the lives of the people they govern. Proverbs 29: 7 says, ‘The righteous considereth the cause of the poor but the wicked regardeth not to know it’.

“The task masters have been fooling us, those who oppress and enslave us. I have not seen anyone among our politicians that are qualified to fight corruption; they are birds of the same feather, flocking together.

“There will be surprises in 2019 elections. Ecclesiastes 9:11 says ‘I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not for the swift nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bred to the wise, nor yet riches to the men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill, but time and chance happeneth to them all’.

“God has purposed to take over the helm of affairs of Nigeria; there will be a shaking and disappointments among our politicians,” he predicted.