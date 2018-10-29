25 States Get N125m As NAFEST 2018 Ends …Wike Advocates Greater Unity

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has offered farewell packages of N5million each to the 25 participating states in the 2018 National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), including Rivers State.

Speaking during the closing ceremony at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike said that no one would come to Rivers State and go back empty handed.

He charged Nigerians to always support the activities of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) in order to build greater love and unity in the country, noting that apart from sports, nothing else unites the country than culture.

Wike further stated that Rivers State was safe for businesses to thrive as it was the economic nerve of the country.

He emphasized that the state was hospitable and secure, saying that the just completed and commissioned International Terminal of the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, by President Muhammadu Buhari would not have been possible, if the state was unsafe.

The governor noted that people of the country should no longer be deceived by what the enemies of Rivers State were saying just to de-market the state to score cheap political points, adding that he was bold to say that Rivers State has hosted several bigger events and recorded huge successes.

He described Rivers State as the economic nerve centre of the country, which is the most peaceful state for investment and hosting of events.

“With the successful and peaceful hosting of NAFEST 2018, we have made another statement that Rivers State is safe and secure. Rivers State has hosted the PDP National Convention, NAFEST and the Presidential Visit without hitches”, he said.

“Let me say clearly that Rivers State is a loving, hospitable and secure state. I ask so many Nigerians, why they say Rivers State is not safe when we have hosted the biggest convention in this country, and nothing happened? I still say that if Rivers State was not safe, that company wouldn’t have been able to complete the last project commissioned by the Chief Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So, whether anybody likes it or not, it doesn’t matter whichever divide you belong to, nobody can de-market Rivers State. Rivers State is free, Rivers State is safe, Rivers State is secure, and Rivers State is the economic nerve-centre of this country,” Wike added.

He said: “I see NAFEST not as a competition, but a showcase of our diversity and cultural heritage.

“Let us use culture to unite this country. The entire country is here and we are celebrating in unity. Apart from sports, culture is the uniting factor in Nigeria”.

The Rivers State Governor announced cash gifts of five million naira to each of the participating 25 participating states.

He thanked the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi as well as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State and members of the House of Assembly led by the deputy speaker, for coming with the largest contingent, adding that God would continue to bless them for the show of solidarity and love to Rivers people.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana