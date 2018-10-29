2019: Militants Seek Dev Blueprint For N’Delta Dev …Clear Position On Firms’ Relocation

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA) has demanded a blueprint for the development of the oil-producing region from each presidential candidate and other politicians jostling for various elective positions.

The CNDA insisted that Niger Delta indigenes seeking elective offices, particularly for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly, must produce and widely publicise their development blueprints to their constituents as a basis for their election in 2019.

The coalition of militants, who warned that it would declare ‘Operation Zero Oil Flow’, if the candidates failed to explain their plans for the region, also urged them to state their positions on the relocation of the headquarters of the multinational oil and gas companies to the Niger Delta region.

A statement by the convener of the coalition and Leader of the Niger Delta Watchdogs (NDW), ‘General’ John Duku, and 15 other militant leaders, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, asked the presidential candidates for detailed plans towards reviving and making the Warri, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Onne seaports functional.

They also insisted on comprehensive plans for the revamping of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries to enable them operate optimally.

“We want to state emphatically that if the candidates do not, as a matter of urgency, declare the position of Niger Delta in their agendas, as well as issue their blueprint for infrastructural development and other programmes for the region, we shall resist their campaigns in the Niger Delta.

“We assure them (politicians) that they cannot win election in the region; and if they win with the votes of other zones, we shall declare ‘Operation Zero Oil Flow’ from the Niger Delta region,” the group added.