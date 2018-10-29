2019: Group Charges INEC On Credible Polls

A head of the forthcoming 2019 general elections, a group, AFEAN, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free, fair and credible general election.

The National Chairman, AFEAN, Franklin Nsa Effiong who stated this at a media briefing in Abuja, also called on the electoral umpire to address the alleged double voters registration and the underaged voters in different parts of the country.

According to him, the enthronement of responsible and credible leadership is achievable if the processes leading to the emergence of those leaders are free, fair and devoid of manipulation or undue interference.

Effiong, who urged INEC to shun acts that could compromise the smooth conduct of the elections and ensure that people’s vote counted, however, enjoined all Nigerians to vote wisely and avoid parties that cannot keep to their campaign promises.

Speaking on the issue of PVC collection, the National Secretary, AFEAN, Mr Arigi Glen said the organisation was currently doing everything possible to educate registered voters especially those in the south-west and south-south zones on the need to have Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), from INEC.