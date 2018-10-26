SWAN Wants Fayemi To Revive Sports

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti State chapter yesterday urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to transform and revive sports in the state.

The association made the appeal in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Ogunsakin and Secretary, Mr Qozeem Oladapo in Ado-Ekiti.

The association congratulated Fayemi on his inauguration and assumption of office as the Executive Governor of Ekiti the State for the second term.

Members of the association appealed to the governor to include the transformation of the sports sector in his mission and vision for the state.

“As a body of sport journalists, it is our expectation that you will use your good office to transform the sports sector to enviable heights,” the association said.

SWAN said the transformation was necessary for the state to regain its pride of producing sportsmen and women that had made the state and the nation proud at national and international tournaments.

“We enjoin your excellency to make those people who have the genuine passion and experience in sports to be in charge of sports sector.

“This will guarantee sports development and as well take the talented youths out of the streets and curb other social habits and vices among Ekiti youths.

“It is our prayer that God will guide your administration and make your transformation dream on the state come to reality.”