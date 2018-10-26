Stop De-Marketing Rivers, Wike Tells Indigenes …As Buhari Commissions PH Int’l Airport Terminal …Amaechi Conspicuously Missing At Event

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on prominent Rivers indigenes and Nigerians to stop de-marketing the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal, Omagwa, yesterday, by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Rivers State governor said that it was in the best interest of the entire South-South region for investments to flow into Rivers State.

He said: “I urge all of us who are from Rivers State and others from Nigeria to market Rivers State and not de-market it.

“With this, people will come and invest in the state. Other airlines will also operate from this airport”.

Wike said that Rivers State was safe and secure for investments, hence, the execution of key projects without hitches.

He said: “What has happened today showcases the fact that Rivers State is safe, Rivers State is secure for people to invest.

“If Rivers State is not safe, CCECC will not complete this project”, Wike added.

The governor stated that the people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta were happy with the completion of the Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal.

“What you are doing today will boost Rivers economy and create investment opportunities”, he said.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to complete the domestic terminal of the Port Harcourt International Airport in line with his pledge.

Wike approved the construction of the five kilometres transit road into the International Airport Terminal vicinity.

Commissioning the Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal, President Muhammadu Buhari said that it represents a significant landmark for international air travellers, particularly those from Rivers State.

Buhari said that since the 1970s and early 1980s, not much was done to increase passenger handling capacity of the nation’s airports.

The terminal was built by the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company Nigeria Limited as part of the $500million concessional loan from the Export–Import Bank of China.

Buhari landed about 12.30 pm and was driven in a convoy to the location of the new terminal.

Speaking at the ceremony, Buhari said the Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal would play a significant role in promoting economic prosperity of Rivers State.

He said the new terminal would increase passenger growth as well as facilitate the movement of cargo.

Buhari said the facility would bring the airport to international standard to create economic growth for Rivers State as well as the country.

He said the concession of four international airport terminals in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt will improve infrastructure in Nigeria.

He said the construction of new terminals would be linked to the Warri Rail Line.

Buhari said government is making deliberate efforts to increase handling capacities and infrastructure of the nation’s transport sector which was not taken care of since the 70s and 80s when they were built.

He said it was part of his promises to upgrade Nigeria’s transport infrastructure in all geo political zones of the country.

The president said:” Today’s commissioning is a significant landmark for international travellers especially those in the South-South region.

“Not much was done after these airports were built in the 70s and 80s to increase handling capacity of the airports and so we needed to take decisive steps to ensure that our terminals meet the minimum international global standards.

“In the 2017 budget, I promised to upgrade Nigeria’s transport and complete a number projects that will be beneficiary to the nation economically and these include construction of new terminals, railways and power projects.

“Today’s commissioning is a direct policy to sustain economic growth in all geo political zones of the country,” the president said.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hon Hadi Sirika said the project commenced in 2014 and was inherited from the previous administration at 30 per cent completion in 2015.

He said despite the inherent challenges associated with the project, Buhari gave approval for the lapses to be corrected.

Sirika listed the challenges to include: inadequate power supply, litigation, lack of apron space which have been addressed.

He said that seven million passengers would be processed annually at the Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal, a figure which he noted, was 15 times higher than the air-passenger traffic capacity of Ghana.

Sirika said that the Buhari administration inherited the project at about 30 per cent completion stage.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has been commended over the completion of the Port Harcourt Airport terminal and its inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday.

The terminal building which is 25, 163 square meters was built by Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited.

The contract was signed on December 3, 2012 at a cost of $111,168,752. Work began on the project on March 1, 2014.

It was learnt that 85 per cent of contract sum came from Export-Import Bank of China as concessional loan while 15 per cent of the sum came as counterpart fund from the Federal Government.

The project was stalled, until Buhari directed that it must be completed.

The main work in the contract included a two storey terminal building, the cargo terminal, the apron, external and other ancillary works.

In his remarks, the Nyeweli Omagwa, King Achimele Amadi, commended the Federal Government for the smooth completion of the new terminal.

“I have been on the throne for four years now and this is the first time I have seen the presence of the Federal Government in terms of project”, he said.

“This project is a welcome development as it would boost economy and employment in my domain.”

An airport user, Mrs Gloria Aku commended the government for the completion of the terminal building, saying that total completion of the airport would be a great achievement.

“You cannot overemphasise the importance a befitting and functional airport in the economy of any nation; airport boosts tourism,” she said.

Another user of the airport, Mr Michael Dowe expressed happiness about the completion of the terminal.

An overview of facilities at the airport shows total completion of the main concourse, escalator, the checking counter and others.

The inauguration was marked by the heavy presence of security agents, traditional rulers and politicians.

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was absent at the commissioning of the new International Wing at the Port Harcourt Airport, yesterday.

Amaechi, who is the Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State was conspicuously missing at the event.

Pictures circulated in the social media, however, indicated that Amaechi was in Ibadan attending a Town Hall meeting organised by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, President Mohammadu Buhari was received by Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in company of other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party in Rivers State.

All Rivers State senators, including Andrew Uchendu, Magnus Abe, Osi Ideozu as well as the Director General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside led other APC leaders to welcome Buhari.

According to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) brochure for the commissioning exercise, “The New Port Harcourt Airport Terminal building is built by CCECC Nigeria Ltd.

“The contract sum of the project is $111, 168, 752, 55; 85 per cent of the contract sum came from Export-Import Bank of China as a concessional loan, while 15 per cent of the amount came as counterpart funding from the government of Nigeria.

“The contract was signed on December 3, 2012, but large scale construction commenced on March 1, 2014”.