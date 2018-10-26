Shun Cultism, Political Violence, Wike Tells NYSC Members

Rivers State Government has reiterated its warning to youths to always shun cultism, religious intolerance, political violence, and all forms of anti-social behaviours.

The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Bureau, Office of Secretary to state Government, Sir Chidi Adiele, who gave the warning in an address at the swearing in ceremony of batch ‘C’, steam I, corps members of National Youth Service Corps at Nonwa-Gbam, also asked the youth corps members not to allow themselves to be used by disgruntled and unpatriotic individuals for selfish and unpatriotic tendencies, particularly during the 2019 general elections.

Chief Wike admonished the youths to use the rare opportunity of serving the fatherland to prove their worth and to consider it as a mark of honour and recognition.

The Governor, before declaring the orientation course open, reminded the corps members that the orientation course formed the bedrock upon which the entire service year is built on, which is geared towards instilling discipline in the youth as future leaders of our great country.

Chief Wike also admonished the youths to use the orientation course period to lay a very solid and reliable based for a successful, fruitful, and rewarding service year, enjoining them to relate fairly with colleagues and members of the host communities to enable them benefit from their experiences and expertise.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State NYSC coordinator, Mr. Chiwendu Chukwu, who extolled the fatherly role of the State Governor has always played, especially over the welfare of corps members, however, called on the Governor to help the Service handle some handle some other problems they are faced with.