Reps Probe Indicted Looters In N60bn Nigeria Airways Fraud

The House of Representatives says it would investigate, reveal and make public, the identities of those indicted in the looting of the defunct Nigerian Airways Ltd. to the tune of N60billion.

The House also resolved “to identify those involved and indicted by the white paper with the aim of ensuring they are prosecuted and made to refund the loot.”

The resolution was sequel to a motion, under matters of urgent public importance, moved by Rep James Faleke (APC-Lagos), on Tuesday, at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara in Abuja.

Faleke noted that long before the advent of the present administration, the Olusegun Obasabjo-led Federal Government had established the Justice Obiora Nwazota Judicial Commission to probe the operations of the company in 2002.

According to him, the commission turned in a report which revealed the mind-boggling corruption and looting to the tune of N60billion.

“The white paper was approved by the Federal Government and further directed the Federal Ministry of Finance and the police to recover the stolen funds and prosecute the indicted culprits,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, expressed worry that till date, nothing had been heard of the report.