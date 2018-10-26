Reconstruction Work At Fruit Garden Market Begins, ’Morrow

There are indications that reconstruction work on the popular Fruit Garden in Port Harcourt, which was recently gutted by fire, will commence tomorrow.

Chairman of the Fruit Garden Market Association, Mr Chigozie Nnodim gave this hint in an exclusive chat with The Tide, yesterday.

According to him, equipment for the commencement of the reconstruction was expected to arrive last night, while modalities will be put in place today in preparation for the commence of work tomorrow.

“Although from what we got from the State Government, (reconstruction) work was to have started earlier this week, but we were made to understood that certain things need to be put in place first, before the equipment will arrive this Thursday night.

“Tomorrow (today), they will fix necessary machineries and then begun work on Saturday,” he explained.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor Chief Nyesom Wike for “the prompt steps taken to alleviate the sufferings of those who lost their wares to the fire.

He also called on traders in the market to do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of fire outbreak in the a market, saying that “they should ensure that all electrical appliances are put off at the close of day.”

Meanwhile, the chairman said the leadership of the association has decided that precautionary measures would be put in palce to avoid another fire outbreak in the market.

Beauty David West