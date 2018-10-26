Proprietress Lists Causes Of Poor Academic Performance

The Proprietress of Great Goshenfield Montessori School, Mrs Oghenerukevwe Esther says lack of revision, home work or practices, change of environment and memory decay are factors that can lead to forgetfulness among students and pupils.

This was made known during an interview with our correspondence in Port Harcourt.

Oghenerukevwe said that forgetfulness is the mental act by which something is forgotten or the inability to recall learnt material or information within the shortest possible time”.

She explained that forgetfulness occurred for different reasons in the three stages of memory in Education psychology.

According to her, there the sensory memory stage, which is due to decay of memory and stressed that forgetting occurs as a memory trace fades overtime.

“Short Term memory is quickly lost at the second stage of memory storage because of interference from other memories while Long Term memory which is retrieval of information sometimes becomes difficult due to interference,” the educationist said.

She urged parents and guardians to assist their children and wards regularly to avoid memory decay which can affect their performance in school.

Oghenerukevwe said there should be an awareness of forgetfulness in Education psychology for the public to know that forgetfulness is not a genetic problem.

She said children need a lot of attention especially, at the early stage of their upbringing and urged parents and teachers to give them such attention as every child is unique in their own way.

Victory Amirani