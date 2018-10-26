‘Poor Budgetary Allocations, Bane Of Civil Service’

Head of Civil Service,of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ekerebong Akpan has described the civil service as the engine room of government.

Akpan made this assertion in a goodwill message as the special guest of honour at the first Regional Trainers Conference orgainsed by the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), South- South last held in Port Harcourt,State Wednesday.

The Akwa Ibom State top civil servant regretted that the civil service has not been given its pride of place as the engine room of government as its potentials are yet to be maximised.

Akpan observed that the bane of the civil service included “poor budgetary provisions for human capacity building, lack of essential skills, competence and expertise’’.

The Akwa Ibom Head of Service who was represented by Dr Kemi Abaye, identified public private partnership (PPP)as a verifiable gateway for sustainable development.

She urged participants at the conference to identify potential partners for projects and develop a blueprint that would harness the opportunities of PPP for the provision of sustainable training and development process for the benefit of the partners.

President and chairman of council, NITAD, Mrs Janet Osun, in a keynote address observed that for Nigeria to effectively harness the benefit of PPP, there must be proper training and development of everyone in the system, legal framework, political climate and cultivation of moral social values to attract investors.

According to her, first and foremost, we are to train all the partners, all those who will take part in the agreement.

We also need adequate funding and the fund must be well managed we must have the will power to see any project through’’.

On her part, the co-ordinator, South- South Region and Chairman, Rivers and Bayelsa States Chapter of NITAD, Mrs. Jane Osunde explained that the conference which is the first in the region is aimed at creating awareness and platform for the private sector.

Tonye Nria-Dappa