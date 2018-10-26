Osinbajo, Others Storm Fela Shrine …As Femi Kuti Turns Down VP’s Request

Nigerian popular musician Olufela Olufemi Anikulapo Kuti, popularly known as Femi Kuti has stated that he will not support President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The music star who recently head lined the annual Felabration event at the popular shrine in Lagos openly stated that he would not support Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government beause of his father, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Femi said in the presence of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, “when I went to (Osinbajo’s) house, he asked me to support him and he is here now and I am saying no, I won’t support him because of my father, but he is my friend, he said he understands and respects my view”.

“He said he has been hearing about the shrine and wants to come and I am very happy he came. When he got here, he did not know.

The place was like this and he has seen that we are not mad people”.

The musician also hinted that the VP didn’t bribe the Kuti family to support their second term agenda, adding that the new Africa Shrine is open to anyone.

Speaking, the VP said, ‘the country will be great no matter what happens, everyone will be great and our country will be greater”.