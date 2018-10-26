NSCDC Arrests Seven Oil Theft Suspects In C’ River

Seven suspected oil thieves have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River State.

The corps also impounded over 200 drums of adulterated crude oil worth over N10 million.

The Commandant of Corps in the state, Mr Stephen Lar, while parading the suspects alongside the 200 impounded drums at Jebbs area in Calabar South on Wednesday, said the arrest was made through a tip-off.

Lar disclosed that the command had declared zero tolerance for illegal crude activities in the area, adding that the suspects will be prosecuted as soon as investigation is completed.

“In keeping with our core mandate of protecting Nigeria’s critical national asset, particularly the oil sector; we carried out an operation early this morning following a tip off.

“This channel is being used in carrying bunkering product into the town. We came here this morning and found the illegality of transporting adulterated petroleum product through this channel.

“We were able to recover 200 drums of adulterated crude and we arrested seven suspects in connection with this economic sabotage. Some of the suspects escaped and we are trailing them.

“This act is very dangerous. Cross River has no pipeline, but it is a route for bunkerers. When they have gone to other places to carry out this illegal activities, they use Cross River to pass through,” he said.