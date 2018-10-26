NBC Empowers 75,000 Women, Youths

The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) says no fewer than 25,000 women and over 50,000 youths in Rivers State have benefitted from its 2017 and 2018 empowerment and scholarship projects through its Trade Assets Financing Scheme and Empowerment Initiative.

The company disclosed this in a press statement signed by its Legal, Public Affairs and Communication Director, Mrs Sade Morgan and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the company had a statistic of over 37,000 persons empowered in 2017 and no fewer than 38,000 persons as beneficiaries in 2018.

The NBC assured that the company would continue to discharge its social responsibilities to its host communities.

“NBC operates on the belief that our business can only be as sustainable as the communities in which we operate. Therefore, we focus on developing our communities across several social investment programmes including but not limited to education, youth empowerment, women empowerment, community water accessibility, waste recycling and carbon reduction”, the statement said.

The company also announced its plan to attain a total production capacity of 500 million units cases by 2020 in the country.

Mrs Morgan explained that the company has commenced a services of accelerated investment plans of 600 million pound between this year and 2023 which would ultimately see to the attainment of its target.

“With the quality of investments we have set in motion to increase the number of our production lines as well as optimally upgrade all our modern facilities.

“By 2020, we are targeting a production capacity of over 500 million cases. Nigerian Bottling Company is not only improving on its mechanical capabilities, but we are continuously exposing our employees to world class operations for capability development and talent expertise”, she said.

She assured that the company would continue to bring about sustainable social-economic development in their areas of operation.

Enoch Epelle