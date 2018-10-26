Kwara Warns School Administrators Against Unauthorised Fees

The Enugu State Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has advised parents, especially the mothers, to ensure proper immunization of their children at designated hospitals to enhance their health status as future leaders.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi urged the women to document the process of the immunization by ensuring that the dose given to their children is recorded in their cards and presented to the doctors whenever it was time for the routine exercise to avoid double dosage. The Enugu State Governor’s wife, who gave the advice during the flag off of the first round of 2018 Maternal, New Born and Child Health week, held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital (Parklane), Enugu, also advised the women to make it

a point of duty to take their children to hospitals when they fall sick for proper treatment.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his wife, Monica, for their passion and unceasing commitment in providing quality and affordable healthcare delivery and other democracy dividends to the people of the state.