Foundation Harps On Capacity Building, Youth Dev

A non-governmental organisation, Wisdom to Wealth Development Foundation has attributed the economic hardship in the country to failure of government at all levels to pay priority attention to youth development and capacity building.

The Coordinator of the foundation, Prince Amyanate Kio said this in an interview with newsmen during the foundation’s Season 6 Music Talent Hunt Programme in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Nigeria would continue to crawl in its economic development, if proper policy is not put in place to empower the youth.

He said no country can develop, if 60 percent of young people depend on the white collar jobs.

Kio called on government to re-shape its education policy by focusing more on youth development.

The coordinator said the music talent programme was organised to engage youths towards nation building.

He said the foundation believes in building capacity of the youths to empower them to be self-reliant, using their God-given talents.

Kio, who identified mental development of the youth as an essential element to develop the nation, stated that mere emphasis on capacity building by government without recourse to development and attitudinal change, would not lead the country to economic prosperity.

He appealed to the government to partner with the private sector to expand and improve on capacity building among the youths.

He said the foundation, from inception in 2013 till date, had provided interest-free loans to encourage entrepreneurship in Rivers State and beyond.

Enoch Epelle