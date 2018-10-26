FAAN Moves To Restrict Movement At Airports

The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned against unauthorised movement in the airside of federal airports in the country, describing the airside as a restricted area.

FAAN, in a statement through the Head, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, on Tuesday, explained that movement of passengers on the airside is regulated by relevant laws.

“The airside of the airport is a restricted area. Movement of passengers on the airside is regulated by the relevant civil aviation rules and the FAAN bye laws.

“The laws state that no person (s) or passengers is allowed to use a camera whenever instructed not to do so by ground handlers or any authorized officer(s) at the airport”, it stated.

Meanwhile, FAAN has commended a contract staff with FAAN, Mary Ishai for her exemplary character while discharging her duty.

Mary Ishai, a staff of Lakewood Company and a cleaner at the Abuja International Airports found and returned some currencies including dollars and other valuables to the owner.

We celebrate Mary Ishai who works for Lakewood Company, the cleaning contractor responsible for cleaning Abuja Airport for her exemplary character.

“She found the following items in the toilet: $2,000, $140 Canadian, Eight pieces of coins, N21,859, two international passports, Four ATM cards, four bus cards and baggage claim tags. The owner, a member of staff of NDIC has since collected his valuable”, the statement explained.

