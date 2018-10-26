Don Wants States To Have Two Education Ministries

A university teacher and trainer of teachers, Prof. Eric Amadi has called on state governments across the country to create two Ministries of Education, including a separate one for Higher Education to focus on specific areas and boost productivity.

Prof Amadi, who is a senior lecturer, Education Management and Planning, Rivers State University made the call as a guest during a radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide.

He explained that the higher institution is a centre of training, adding that what goes on there is entirely a different ball game which underscores the need for Professors to be given the freedom to do what they know best.

Prof Amadi stated that such a Ministry should be headed by an outstanding member of the university community, saying “when the head is good, the whole body will be okay”.

While commending Governor Nyesom Wike for his commitment in promoting education in the state, including infrastructure, Amadi however, said more funds should be allocated to state-owned universities and called for severe punishment for Professors who desecrate the system.

“Again, I want to advocate that state governments should create two ministries for education. One as Ministry for Higher Education because what happens there is a different ball game and a system of life.”

Dennis Naku