Davido Dares INEC, Declares Uncle Winner Of Osun Poll

Popular Nigerian musician David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has declared his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke winner of the Osun State governorship election. He made the declaration while performing alongside other artistes under his record label during the closing ceremony of Felabration as against the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that APC’s candidate Oyefola won the election.

It would be recalled that Davido had opposed the result of the re-run election, lamenting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters were not allowed to vote in some local government areas by some All Progreeives Congress (APC) thugs.

The state returning officer, Prof Joseph Adeola Afuwape announced that Oyetola garnered 255,505 votes to defeat his main rival, Senator Ademola Adeleke who polled 255,023 votes.

Insisting that Adeleke won the Osun State guber re-run election, the gang crooner while on stage with one of his artistes, Mayorkun stopped mindway into the performance to announce his uncle the winner of the election. He said “I want to give a shout out to His Excellency, Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State.

The week long annual Felabration event which came to an end last Monday morning was organized in celebration of Nigeria’s Afrobeat maestro Fela Anikolapo Kuti.