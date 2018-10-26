Cleric Quits Bachelorhood

It was the gathering of crème of Society recently, when Pastor Ekene Moses of Moses Eze family in Umuopara-Nsu Ehime- Mbano LGA of Imo state, quit bachelorhood and inherit former Ms.Nneka Jessica Mbonu of Oliver Mbonu family of Ndiejezie-Arondizogu in Ide-ator LGA as his wife at Omega Power Ministries(OPM)world-wide,oyigbo 1 Regional Headquarters.

Speaking at the event, the General Overseer of the Church, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, admonished the couple to see their marriage as divine will of God, and therefore love one and another in all honesty and in difficult times. Referring to a Biblical injunction in Proverbs chapter 13. Apostle Chinyere explained that wives can avoid destroying their homes by shunning careless talks as such destroys homes easily.

As he put it, ‘husbands and wives should control their tongues to avert the destruction of their marital homes. They should shun negative thoughts that may ruin their marital life, instead, seek peace, understanding and sincere love for prosperous future. he cautioned parents against misusing inheritances meant for the growth of their children, which he said is not the best, adding that women by all standard need to build their homes with the fear of God.

The God‘s general, who spoke on the theme:’ Destroying the Power That Wants To Destroy Our Homes’’, urged the couple to cherish each other in times of pains, sorrows, sickness, and disaffection.

He warned that third parties should not form part of their matrimonial home as such played no good role, rather enthrone destruction through wrong advices.

The servant of God who was represented at the occasion by the Minister-in-Charge of the regional church, Pastor John Orji, had enjoined the couple to pray for the success of their home especially during trying times for fruitful future.

Meanwhile, those who spoke at the wedding reception admonished the couple in various ways, describing them as “ an indivisible entity that is tied to God’s foundation.’’

Speaking to The Tide at the event, Pastor Ekene Moses, who shepherds a farm flocks of OPM, pledged to build a virile marital relationship with his heart throb, saying,’’ my dearest wife,