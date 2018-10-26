Businesses Resume After Kaduna Crisis

Business activities resumed yesterday in Kaduna metropolis after the relaxation of a 24-hour curfew imposed since Sunday.

The curfew was imposed on the state metropolis and environs following outbreak of violence in which 23 people were killed, 17 injured and properties burnt.

Shops have been fully opened at the Abubakar Gumi main market, while banks and schools were also opened for normal businesses.

However, shops have remained locked at the popular Ahmadu Bello way, Lagos Street, Ibadan Street , Abeakuta Street and Katsina Road where most of the electronics and spare parts shops were located.

One of the traders on Lagos Street, Mr Sunday Emeka, said most Igbo traders were still not comfortable with the situation and would not want to endanger their lives.

Emeka said: “You know how Kaduna crisis is, those who create the crisis don’t have anything to lose, it’s always the Igbos that are at the receiving end.”

He commend the Kaduna State government for taking immediate action on the crisis that helped to douse the tension.

“We need peace in Kaduna State, the government should take a drastic measures against those who are fomenting the crisis,” he added.

A shop owner, Aminu Isa, commended the state government for relaxing the curfew, saying it would enable residents “get what we will use to feed our families.

“ We depend on our daily income for the survival of our family, so this curfew has really affected us and our family negatively, it was not easy for us in the past three days.”

Aminu called on citizen of the State to live in peace with one another irrespective of religion or ethnic differences.

“Violence has created a lot of negative impact in our society, without peace there is not going to be any meaningful development in the State,” he said.