Banky W, Falz, Others Launch Vote Your Future Campaign

Prominent Nigerian entertainers, Banky W, Falz “the Bahd Guy”, Ebuka and Bisola were among other celebrities who were in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory for the official launch of the, “Vote Your Future Campaign’ hosted by ONE’.

The campaign which held at Edmund event centre, Wuse 2, Abuja on the 20th of October, 2018 was a day youth summit aimed to urge youths to vote in 2019 elections. Ebuka Obi-Unchendu hosted the youth summit which provided a platform for interactive sessions between presidential candidates and citizens.

Also a youth declaration created by ONE’s youth champions was launched at the youths summit. Ten champions representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones were selected to draft the youth declaration. Attendees were asked to sign the declaration and other citizens as well as candidates from across the country will be invited to sign the declaration.

Highlights of the submit were the question and answer session between attendees and invited guests like Banky W, Bisola Aiyeola, Falz, Laila Johnson – Salami and presidential aspirant, Eunice Atuejide.

In a message played by Oby Ezekwsile which was played at the venue, she stated that “Every one of us must be determined to nurture our democracy than it has ever been. She also stated that she will make the citizens the centre of vision for the nation if elected president.

In his speech to the attendees EME boss Banky W stated that every country has the leadership that they deserve, we have gotten in Nigeria because we have never been involved, each of us must demand from the people going for office on the issue they will be focusing on.

“Nigeria cannot fix herself we have to help to fix Nigeria”.