Atiku Will Defeat Buhari In 2019 – Daniel

The Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, APCO, Gbenga Daniel, has maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State, expressed optimism that the former Vice President will defeat Buhari in a landslide.

Featuring on Arise News on Thursday, Daniel explained that Nigerians are tired of the current Buhari government, hence the need for change which Abubakar was willing to offer.

According to Daniel, “Atiku will win, and I’m looking at a possible landslide. And I’ll explain to you.

“In the last one year, I’ve travelled round Nigeria twice; physically visited all the 36 states of Nigeria towards the end of last year when I was trying to run for (PDP) chairmanship.

“And with the current one, I’ve gone round all the states of this federation with Atiku Abubakar.

“The narration has not changed and what I can tell you is that going round this country in the last one year, the people are fed up.

“Everywhere we went, it’s the same story. We want to ‘change the change’. Don’t discountenance that.”