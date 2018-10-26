ASUU Accuses LASU Of Admission Racketeering

The Lagos State University Chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities has accused the university management of engaging in admission racketeering, where the 2018/2019 academic year is concerned.

The union in a memo to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, sighted yesterday alleged that the admission process was being done in “secrecy and arbitrariness’’.

The memo with reference No. ASUU/LASU/GS/16/342, signed by the union’s Secretary, Dr Tony Dansu and the Assistant Secretary, Dr Adeolu Oyekan, alleged that the admission process under the current vice-chancellor was “becoming increasingly opaque’’.

The union said the admission process had little or no set criteria for admitting students.

“The union got reliable information that when the first batch of the applicants was selected, Heads of Departments were invited to ratify a list of admitted students and permitted to add one qualified candidate of their choice.

“Since then, what qualified others that were admitted remained unknown to many in the university.

“There have been several reports of applicants, who scored below what was considered to be the cut-off points on the first list sent to the departments, showing up as having been admitted,’’ the union said.

According to the union, the development has fuelled insinuation of admission racketeering in the highest office within the university.