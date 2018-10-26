ACI Certifies Lagos, Abuja Airport

A six-man team from Airport Excellence (APEX), an arm of Airports Council International (ACI) in charge of safety and security regulations and compliance, has certified the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as befitting.

The six-man APEX team led by Mr Brakim Lakhlili recently underwent a security inspection of facilities and equipment of the airports and said the two airports met international standards.

Speaking to newsmen on the APEX inspection visit, Tuesday, the Director of Security Services, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Group Capt. USA Sadiq, explained that the inspection tour of the two airports was not an audit exercise.

According to him, the exercise by the international body was a self-review organised by FAAN to know the extent of compliance with safety and security regulations and also to close gap where necessary.

The team, he said, inspected the airside, tarmac, perimeter fence and security check points of these airports to ascertain the level of compliance the International best practice

The fallout of the visit, according to FAAN security boss, would include some training programmes designed to close gaps based on their findings.

Sadiq has also expressed hope that the Nigeria’s aviation sector will continue to witness positive growth, given the recent certification of both the Abuja and Lagos airports.

He also highlighted on the certificates given to the Federal Government by the Independent Concession Regulatory Commission and commended the commission for ensuring that the certificate followed due process.