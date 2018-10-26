ACI Africa Rates Abuja Airport Best

The Airports Council International (ACI) Africa has rated the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as the best in Africa for its category in infrastructure and processes.

ACI Africa, in a letter titled “Safety Awards 2018: Best Improvement in Safety” and made available to aviation correspdents on Tuesday also announced that the International Airport won the 2018 award.

The letter which was addressed to the Director of Operations, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, and signed by the secretary of ACI Africa, Ali Tounsi rated the performance of the airport as the best.

“ACI Africa is pleased to announce that the winner for the best improvement in safety over 20,000 ATM’s for 2018 is the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja”.

“ACI Africa congratulates your airport on its excellent achievement. Your airport was chosen as winner following an extensive evaluation process from a number of entries received in the category”.

“ACI Africa has received significant interest in this award and the submissions received were of vey high standard.

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport can be assured that despite fierce competition, its infrastructure and processes was rated to be the best in Africa for its category”.

“This award will be formally presented at our prestigious ACI Africa Conference and Annual General Assembly to be held later this year,” the later stated”.

The ACI scribe, however, invited the FAAN Director of Pperations with his team to receive the award during the Gala Dinner of the ACI General Assembly, and also congratulated them for the award.

Corlins Walter