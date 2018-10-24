Why Benue People’ll Not Vote Buhari – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the people of the state had nothing against Fulani people as it was being insinuated by people out to cause confusion.
Ortom said in a statement signed by his Special Advier on Media and ICT, Mr Tahav Agerzua.
The statement, which was made available to newsmen in Makurdi, recalled that Benue people voted overwhelmingly for former presidents Shehu Shagari and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 1979, 1983 and 2007, respectively.
“But from my findings, majority of Benue residents are opposed to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC, because they have failed to register any positive federal presence in the state.
“Many people also feel that the APC-led Federal Government has failed to secure lives and property,’’ he claimed.
