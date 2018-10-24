Super Falcons To Battle Banyana, Others At AWCON

The draw for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has been made in Accra with defending champions Nigeria drawn alongside South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in Group B.

The 2018 hosts, Ghana, will face Algeria, Mali and Cameroon in Group A of the showpiece women’s football tournament in Africa.

Ghana will kick off the competition against Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday 17 November, with the final set for 1 December.

Nigeria is the most successful team in the history of the competition, with eight titles from ten editions.

The Super Falcons will open their campaign against South Africa on 18 November in Cape Coast.

Kenya is in Nigeria’s group, replacing Equatorial Guinea who was disqualified for fielding an ineligible player.

Ghana has never won the women’s continental title but has been the losing finalists on three occasions, 1998, 2002 and 2006.

The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semi-finals.

This year’s competition will also produce the African qualifiers for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.