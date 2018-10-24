Stakeholder Hails ESVARBON’s New Regulatory Policy

A Rivers state-born estate surveyor and valuer, Dere Dikibo, has lent his support to the regulatory compliance and enforcement unit set up by the estate Surveyors and Valuers Regulatory Board of Nigeri (ESVARBON).

Dikibo declared his support in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently.

He noted that the unit, if properly administered, would make estate surveyors and valuers to adhere to laid down standards and regulation of the board.

The Tide recalls that ESVARBON recently setup a regulatory compliance and enforcement unit to ensure strict adherence to the board’s regulations on building construction.

Dikibo noted that in view of the spate of building collapses across the country, it is imperative that building professionals strive to improve on their services so as to gain the confidence of their clients.

According to him,’’ Its about time we professionals started up-ing our game and seek ways to improve our work. Too many buildings have collapsed around the country in recent times and this could be traced to faulty professional disposition, So, a unit to ensure compliance and enforcement would go a long way to heal the damage done already in the real estate sector of the economy’’,

He advised the unit to work in collaboration with practitioners to ensure the rules and regulations enshrined in the code of professional conduct of registered members are upheld without prejudice and favouritism to gain trust of the client.

Dikibo further said the activities of the compliance and enforcement unit would fish out and eliminate quackery in the practice.