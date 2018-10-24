Sports Director Lauds Athletes’ Impressive Performance

Rivers State Director of Sports, Evangelist Ezekiel Ordu, has lauded Rivers athletes for making the State proud as they qualified in almost all the team sports, at the just concluded zonal elimination competition, in Asaba.

He stated that Team Rivers are the winners of the zonal elimination tournament following their impressive performance, as they are to represent the zone in six sports out of the nine sports they registered for the competition.

Evangelist Ordu made the commendation in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after they came back from Asaba, at the weekend, saying that the athletes are quite impressive.

The South South zonal elimination competition was held last week in Asaba, Delta State, he said pointing pointing e aim is to select team sports that will represent the zone, at the forthcoming 19th National Sports Festival (NSF), in Abuja, December this year.

Reacting to insinuations that there were crisis between management of the State Sports Council and athletes, Evangelist Ordu said there were no crises as been rumoured.

According to him, there were no serious issues apart from the fact that some athletes decided to rent hotel apartment on their own to enable them meet up competitions, as the camp was far from the competition venues.

“There were no serious issues apart from the fact some athletes demanded to be paid their allowances immediately after the competition, in Asaba, but they were told at the beginning that allowances will be paid in Port Harcourt, through their coaches, before the journey was made.

It was mostly Rivers athletes that came out mounting pressure on us to pay them immediately, in spite of the fact that they were told allowances will be in Port Harcourt, through their coaches “ Ordu said.

He used the opportunity to thank the State commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye for providing logistics for the zonal elimination as the director of sports further expressed confidence on the Team Rivers will be one of the top contenders in the NSF.

Tonye Orabere