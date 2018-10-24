Rivers Agog As Wike Flags Off NAFEST …Stakeholders Hail Peace In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday declared open the 31st National Council for Arts and Culture, NAFEST Rivers 2018, amid pomp and ceremony at the imposing Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike dressed in beautiful Rivers traditional attire with a walking stick to match, stated that NAFEST 2018 will serve as a unifying force for the country .

With the theme: “Nigeria: Our Festivals, Our Heritage”, NAFEST Rivers 2018, attracted 18 States of the federation, Rivers State included.

The governor said culture empowers humanity by improving inter-personal relationships, noting that NAFEST is a platform for the states to make the most of the nation’s culture.

He said: ‘Whether we agree or not, our diversity is what defines and binds us as a nation under the glorious sun. Although our tribes and tongues may differ, we are a nation bound by a common destiny and firmly glued together by the spirit of brotherhood, cultural harmony, and inter-ethnic solidarity instead of discord, tribalism, nepotism and sectionalism.

” What is imperative therefore is for us to take full advantage of the innate strength in our diversity together with our incredible human and natural resource endowments to build a just, united and prosperous country for the present and future generations.”

Governor Wike added that the essence of the festival is to promote national peace, unity and cohesion.

Governor Wike said: “Over the years, NAFEST has become the veritable platform for the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory to meet, showcase and make the most of our cultures and diversity.

”In addition to celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of our country, NAFEST also provides the opportunity for cultural activism with the use of creative images and expressions to engage or take on our leaders on the politics of nation-building, human rights, regional integration, inter-ethnic harmony, national peace and development.”

In his remarks, Director General of NAFEST, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe commended Governor Wike for for making history for the people of Rivers State.

He said: “Almighty God will repay Governor Wike for his contributions to the peace that he is promoting “.

Runsewe said that Rivers State is peaceful, that is why the state is hosting several international and national events. He said that outside Lagos and Abuja, Port Harcourt enjoys the highest air traffic and hotel patronage in the country.

Rivers State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Oniyide Briggs said that Rivers State is fully prepared to host the very best NAFEST since its inception.

Chairman of the events, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra said that Rivers State is the choice of all major national events because of its strategic peaceful nature.

All the states that participated at the event displayed splendid cultures and dances as they paraded round the stadium.

The 23 Local Government Areas of the state also displayed their rich culture and tradition.

Youths spiced up the event with wonderful calisthenic displays that thrilled the thousands of spectators at NAFEST Rivers 2018

Speaking to journalists during the official opening ceremony at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs-Oniyide said that NAFEST 2018 would unite the people of Nigeria.

Oniyide, who is also the chairperson, Planning Committee of NAFEST, Rivers 2018, further stressed that “as the 36 states in the country gather together today to showcase their different cultures and styles, unity, development and love will be achieved”, adding that the unity of the country would be enhanced through the display of the different cultures.

She pointed out that NAFEST stood as a symbol of peace and unity, noting that the hosting the event in the state was an indication that Rivers State was safe for investors and tourists.

Briggs-Oniyide urged investors to take full advantage of the peaceful environment in Rivers State to invest, enjoy and do their businesses without any fear of insecurity, explaining that this year’s event was the third time the state was hosting NAFEST, the highest of any state in the country.

“His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, the people’s governor, who has the welfare of the people at heart has ensured peace in Rivers State since he came into office, and as you can see, Rivers State is safe. So, I want to urge all investors and those coming to Rivers State for the first time to go back with a new understanding that Rivers State is a safe haven for businesses to thrive,” she said.

Also speaking, the former Nigeria Ambassador to South Korea, Amb. Desmond Akawor noted that one major milestone of NAFEST 2018 was that “Rivers State is safe to host any national event as well as businesses”.

Akawor, therefore, urged visitors to Rivers State to invest and partner with people to advance development, noting that “Rivers culture and what our people are known for have been displayed to promote the rich heritage of the state”.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Culture and Tourism, Gombe State, Reynolds Ali Kabiny noted that he was in Rivers State for the first time and was impressed by what he has witnessed, which was different from what he had heard about the state before the visit.

Kabiny stated that with what he has witnessed, Rivers State was peaceful and a great haven for investors, adding that the hosting of NAFEST 2018 by the Rivers State Government, was quite commendable.

He thanked the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for finding it worthy to host the programme, saying, “I believe that at the end of the day, those that participated in the NAFEST 2018 ceremony will see the value in this country coming together as one.”

In her reaction, Ogun State representative, Tope Ogungbe, expressed joy for the opportunity to participate in NAFEST 2018 in Port Harcourt, admitting that the people of Rivers State were very friendly and peaceful.

“I really feel good about this NAFEST here in Rivers State. We know that we will see the reach cultural heritage of the Rivers people. They have been very friendly and hospitable since we came into the state. I feel very happy and excited because this will also unite the people of Nigeria,” Ogungbe added.

Ogungbe thanked the Rivers State governor for hosting a well-organised NAFEST 2018, adding that it would help facilitate the unity of the people of Nigeria.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana