Renewed Boko Haram Killings Worry UN …As ICC Tells FG To Stop Lying About Insurgents

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon has expressed grave concerns over news of renewed killings by the armed insurgent group, Boko Haram.

Kallon, in a statement, yesterday, made available to newsmen said, “It has been reported that close to 40 lives were lost in separate incidents over the last few days, when the group attacked civilians in Borno State.

“While numerous efforts are underway to bring the crisis in the North-East to an end, I would like to appeal to the Government of Nigeria and security forces in the region to scale-up their efforts aimed at protecting civilian communities, especially in areas where sporadic attacks have been recorded, recently.

“These attacks, if unchecked, may reverse the gains made so far in securing lives and property in the region.

“I have also learned with sadness, the loss of over fifty lives following communal clashes in Kasuwan Magani area, South of Kaduna State. I urge authorities in the state to seriously look into circumstances leading to these clashes, which have become too common.

“I appeal to all stakeholders to commence processes to amicably address their underlying causes and bring the perpetrators to account.

“On behalf of the UN family in Nigeria, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the bereaved.

“The UN remains ready to support the government and people of Nigeria in seeking sustainable solutions to related national challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Communications Coordinator of International Christian Concern (ICC), Olivia Miller, has urged the Federal Government to stop lying to Nigerians, but to hunt down terrorists and end Boko Haram insurgency.

The ICC, a non-partisan charitable organisation focused on human rights, religious freedom and assisting the persecuted Christian Church, said: “Boko Haram must be destroyed in order to ensure that this doesn’t keep happening, but the government must first stop lying by saying that they have already won.”

On Boko Haram’s vow to keep Alice and Leah Sharibu as slaves for life, Miller said: “This means that they are likely going to keep them permanently. They are saying that they will no longer accept any ransom or rewards for them, but will likely use them for work, force them to convert to Islam, and probably rape and beat them.

“Eventually, they will probably sell them to a rich Muslim man, who will force them to marry and own them. These are all things that Boko Haram is well known for doing to young women.