PH Resident Warns Youth Against Electoral Violence

A Port Harcourt resident, Mrs. Ethel Johnson has blamed electoral violence on poverty and the quest to make quick money by the youths

Mrs. Johnson, who made the assertion while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday, noted that the youths ought to engage themselves in meaningful ventures to resist the temptation of doing dirty jobs.

She explained that Nigerians could do without violence if the youths would have a rethink and use their energies on worthwhile ventures.

Mrs. Johnson expressed regrets that while the children of the rich were not involved in violence, the rich used the children of the poor in electoral violence.

She stated that electoral violence and other crimes could be checked in Nigeria if government was willing to introduce electronic voting and the use of camera to monitor events during elections.

Mrs. Johnson, however, urged the youths to turn a new leaf in the interest of posterity.

Also speaking,another Port Harcourt resident,Mr.Prince Nwikogara,blamed politicians for using hoodlums to perfect electoral malpractices because of desperation.

According to him,why political parties hire thugs and cultists is because of desperation.

Lawrence Ewonubari