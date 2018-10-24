Ogoni Stakeholders Chart Path To Economic Development

The Association of Retired Senior Military and Para Military Officers of Ogoni (ARMPOO) has called for a more concerted efforts to fight the menace of insecurity and promote peace and economic development in the area.

Delivering his welcome address at a one-day security seminar organised by the association at the International Conference Centre, Bori, at the weekend, the ARMPOO coordinator, Rear Admiral Nicholas Bakpo (Rtd), said the seminar was organised for Ogoni stakeholders to address the scourge of insecurity in the area.

He noted that the menaces of cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and police violence have made Ogoni unconducive for meaningful socio-economic activities to thrive. He regretted that the four Local Government Areas of Ogoni, Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme, have remained flash points for criminal activities, making life unbearable for the inhabitants.

He emphasised the need for sustainable peace to reign in Ogoni to enhance private sector participation in the economic development of Ogoni.

In his paper presentation, a Professor of Political science, at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Johnson Nna, attributed the under development in Ogoniland to the increase in insecurity in the area. He called on Ogonis to be proactive in proffering solutions to the challenges of insecurity.

Also speaking, another university Don, Prof O.B.C Nwolise, who delivered a lecture at the event, also identified insecurity as one of the greatest threats to economic development in any society and called for human capital development in Ogoni as a panacea for under-development.

Taneh Beemene