Obuah Tasks CPP On Peace, Unity

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah has urged members of the Coalition of Political Parties (CPP) in the state to avoid divisive tendencies and work for the development of the state.

Bro Obuah said this during a thanksgiving service by the organisation at the Seventh Day Adventist church, Eagle Island, Port Harcourt to celebrate the leadership style of Governor Wike and Bro Felix Obuah.

He said the goal of the coalition was to advance good governance in the state, stressing that the only way to achieve this is to work in unity.

He commended them for their supports to the state government and described the thanksgiving service as most welcome and successful.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the coalition Hon Johnny Chinda said the service was to celebrate the leadership qualities of Governor Nyesom Wike and Bro Felix Obuah whose activities he said had impacted positively on the people and members of the coalition.

Hon Chinda said Governor Wike had empowered members of the coalition, through appointments into caretaker committees of local government councils as well as sponsorship for pilgrimages to Israel.

He expressed the coalition’s delight over the successful hosting of the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention in Port Harcourt.