NHIS Crisis: Presidency Orders Due Process

A Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, says the presidency has stepped into the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) following the purported suspension of its Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf.

It would be recalled that the Governing Council of the NHIS had on October 18 suspended Yusuf over alleged gross misconduct.

But, Yusuf resumed work on Friday, a day after his fresh suspension by the council.

Some workers acting under the aegis of Association of Civil Servants of Nigeria, and Medical and Health Workers Union of NHIS, almost prevented him from gaining entrance to the office on Monday.

Their colleagues of the Nigeria Civil Service Union in support of Yusuf mobilised themselves and countered the protest.

The situation that almost degenerated into security breach was however contained with the intervention of a combined team of police, civil defence and state security operatives.

However, the presidential aide, who featured on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Tuesday in Abuja, said Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, had intervened in the NHIS crisis with a view to finding lasting solutions.

Shehu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, noted with regret that the NHIS crisis had been ethnicised and politicised by some interest groups within and outside the agency.

“Did the board follow due process in suspending this gentleman? There are opinions that said `no they haven’t’.